I was stunned to read in the Dec. 11 front-page article “ ‘God be with us’ ” of the National Guard veteran who described not wearing a mask as a “freedom” he had “sacrificed his family life to . . . protect.” The veteran is claiming as a freedom the right to infect others with a deadly virus and the freedom to accept no responsibility for consequences. That alleged freedom is not taught in the Army, in the National Guard or anywhere in military or civilian society and has never been “sacrificed for” by anyone.