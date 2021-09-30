Robert Kagan’s frightening Sept. 26 Opinions Essay, “Our constitutional crisis is already here,” was not optimistic that the present Republican members of Congress would dare to risk their seats by working with Democrats to help resolve the political impasse we are now facing. But I believe I see a way. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), have already doomed their GOP political futures with their frequent criticism of Trumpian leadership, so to continue to serve their constituents and perhaps create an ongoing future in the House, they should consider leaving the GOP to form a two-person independent group that they might call the Independent Republican Conservatives.