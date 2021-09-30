Several obvious advantages would immediately be theirs:
• They would be free to support legislation from either party, perhaps even affecting some legislation still being drafted;
• They might motivate one or more of their House colleagues who have applauded, only in private, their public criticisms of GOP leadership to leave the GOP and join their two-person group;
• More broadly, they probably would inspire some conservative Republican and independent voters, dismayed by the capture of the GOP by its Trumpian congressional leadership, to encourage Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger to form a conservative political party that would field candidates to run in congressional elections in 2022 and beyond.
Peter Raudenbush, Falls Church
Robert Kagan’s Opinions Essay on our constitutional crisis was a frightening wake-up call. The nation is clearly at a crossroads, as Mr. Kagan wrote, because Republicans now have “an organized nationwide campaign to ensure that [former president Donald] Trump and his supporters will have the control over state and local election officials that they lacked in 2020.” And as Bob Woodward and Robert Costa stated in their book, “Peril,” Mr. Trump is likely to run again in 2024 for one specific reason: “vengeance.”
So here are five questions any Republican candidate endorsed by Mr. Trump should be asked:
1. If you lose your election, will you demand that local election officials be imprisoned, tortured or killed unless they declare you the winner?
2. Will you support hanging leaders of the opposing party or even those leaders in your own party who oppose Mr. Trump?
3. Do you support executing the editors of the nation’s mainstream newspapers because they are critical of Mr. Trump?
4. Will you take up arms against those who oppose Mr. Trump?
5. Do you believe that Mr. Trump should be president even if he loses the 2024 election?
As extreme as these questions seem, they are what Mr. Trump and his followers have advocated. They also represent the playbook for an autocrat. Today’s GOP cares only for power, not democracy. As Mr. Kagan wrote, the main goal of the Republican Party today “is as the willing enabler of Trump’s efforts to game the electoral system to ensure his return to power.”
Christine Lawrence, Bethesda
Robert Kagan’s Sept. 26 essay pretty much summarized a fact that people don’t want to embrace or admit — that the phenomenon of Donald Trump is unique and what is going on is unprecedented.
We are, indeed, dealing with people who feel profoundly aggrieved, which means that they are on a fundamentally different wavelength. The parallels with the rise of a movement such as Nazism are there, mainly because we are dealing with gut emotions rather than reason, or even a fundamental desire for a constitutional order. It is just as pernicious and dangerous as George Orwell’s “doublethink” and the other characteristics he defined as a movement toward authoritarianism.
So far, we seem to be primarily talking and writing about what is happening rather than articulating real resolutions or coming up with substantive, workable and abiding suggestions for how we can get to a better place. In many ways, it is similar to global warming and other pressing, multinational issues with the same sense of helplessness and a feeling that truly effective, permanent solutions are not yet within our reach.
Philip S. Morse, Pittsboro, N.C.