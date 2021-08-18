Sheila Cohen, Chevy Chase
Fareed Zakaria enumerated many options that would cut emissions tomorrow, which mostly involve high-tech solutions, other than planting trees for carbon sequestration. Each technological solution has its own downside, including radioactive waste from nuclear plants and post-consumer waste from solar panels and batteries when their useful life is over. A carbon fee, which will take moving mountains to get through Congress, could reduce emissions by changing behavior without any downside.
What about changing behavior voluntarily by recognizing the existential threat to all creatures of the planet? Reducing food waste, eating less meat, choosing smaller cars, reducing driven miles by carpooling, taking transit when possible and adjusting the thermostat a degree or two are but a few actions we can take to reduce emissions right away. But first we must recognize our role in creating the problem and take ownership of it.
Rekha Nadkarni, McLean