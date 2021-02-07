I am grateful to live among this building’s mixed-income community, with working-class neighbors of diverse backgrounds who have lived here for decades. As has been reported elsewhere, the building’s balconies are at risk of collapsing. As a result, in January, we had to take on a loan that increased fees 17 percent, a cost that falls hardest on lower-income residents of color — some of whom lost jobs during the pandemic and may be forced to move away. The Historic Preservation Review Board will have the opportunity to relieve this hardship simply by granting a full waiver to remove the balconies at much lower cost than replacing them.
The true indication of whether Mount Pleasant resists gentrification will be whether the people who made this neighborhood what it is can afford to remain — not how the thoroughfare’s exterior looks to passersby with little sense of who lives behind it.
Noah Bein, Washington