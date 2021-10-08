Regarding the Oct. 1 front-page article “Divided Democrats postpone vote on infrastructure”:

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.

Aren’t voters in their states in need of health care, education, reduced drug prices or action on climate change? Isn’t the story greater than Ms. Sinema and Mr. Manchin holding the bills hostage? Isn’t there more to be told about the unwillingness of any Republican senator, even some likely to be opposed in primaries by their own party, to use the remarkable power that individual senators can muster these days to support changes that benefit those who elected them?

What are they thinking? 

Desaix Myers, Arlington