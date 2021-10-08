Aren’t voters in their states in need of health care, education, reduced drug prices or action on climate change? Isn’t the story greater than Ms. Sinema and Mr. Manchin holding the bills hostage? Isn’t there more to be told about the unwillingness of any Republican senator, even some likely to be opposed in primaries by their own party, to use the remarkable power that individual senators can muster these days to support changes that benefit those who elected them?
What are they thinking?
Desaix Myers, Arlington