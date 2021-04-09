Combating climate change is an important goal of Mr. Biden’s infrastructure plan, and a carbon fee would dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a way that would avoid adding to the deficit. This approach has also found support among both Republicans and Democrats, in addition to uniting environmentalists and economists.
What’s more, some forms of this policy, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, are cost-effective for the American people as well, returning the money the government collects from fossil fuel companies to Americans to offset any increases in the price of gasoline and other goods that the policy might cause. If Mr. Biden is serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a way that is bipartisan and pays for itself, a carbon fee would be a great place to start.
Brandon Levy, Chevy Chase
The writer is a member of
Citizens Climate Lobby.