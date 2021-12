The Dec. 21 editorial “Hope yet for Build Back Better?” suggested that the proposed deduction of state and local taxes in the Build Back Better bill is for the rich. I am a senior citizen with a reverse mortgage, and I am definitely not rich. Not being able to deduct all of my property taxes from my federal taxes is a real hardship, and I am far from the only one. If The Post wants to advocate putting a limit on the amount of income that is earned to qualify for deducting all of the property tax, that would be fine. But I and people like me need the relief badly.