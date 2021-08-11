In fact, several health-first response models show promise in relying on emergency medical technicians, peers and trained social workers, rather than armed officers, to respond to certain calls. This kind of care response to mental health emergency calls centers racial equity, lived experience, systemic challenges and cultural competency, and it needs to become the nationwide standard for crisis response.
Not only do we have to invest in an expansion of health-first crisis response, but also sufficient investment is needed in stronger mental health infrastructure to prevent crises and to address mental health needs post-crisis.
Those living with mental illness deserve to be treated with dignity, empathy and humanity, especially when they most need support. It’s well past time to shift taxpayer dollars into proven community-based mental health interventions that limit or eliminate law enforcement’s role in providing mental health care.
Ashwin Vasan, New York
The writer is president and chief
executive of Fountain House.