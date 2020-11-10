The effort made to plant natives signals an awareness of the need to reverse the damage we have done to Earth’s life support systems. But the yard signs people have “planted” are equally inspiring because they signal awareness of the urgent need for social justice.
Someone can create a garden in a moment of enthusiasm. Then, when it is discovered that the plants require tending, the garden falls into disrepair. Likewise, a well-intentioned yard sign must be followed by concrete action if the sign’s sentiments are to grow and contribute to a better America. We can only hope that the understanding and compassion expressed in these placards are more than fleeting passions. Tending our environment and ensuring justice are linked. We cannot have a healthy environment without social justice.
Jack Stewart, Jasper, Ark.