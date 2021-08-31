The mayor's plan projects D.C.'s 2045 population to be about 986,000. Back in 2014, D.C.'s own Parks and Recreation Master Plan set the standard. When applied to the mayor's projected 2045 population, one may not even be able to find space to spread out a blanket for a summer family picnic, or toss a ball, or take a walk through nature's wonders.
Create 4,418 additional acres, not 140, so everyone in the future will have enough wonderful public open spaces to enjoy.
Charles Bien, Washington
The writer is a member of the
American Institute of Certified Planners.