I read the Dec. 25 front-page article about human contact, “Stories of the quest for connection,” with tears in my eyes. A few days ago, I went shopping at Trader Joe’s, the store where I worked for 13 years. As usual, I saw people I knew who were still there. It breaks my heart that we can’t hug each other like we used to. After I retired in 2014, I still shopped at the store, partially to get those still loving, supportive hugs. We don’t forget each other.

The other night, though, as I waited in line to get into the store, I saw through the window my old friend Hamid working the register. He is a Moroccan American who works as a mail carrier and moonlights twice a week at Trader Joe’s. I was overjoyed to see him, as it had been at least two years since the last time we met. When I got in the store, I pushed my cart near his register and called his name. He waved and indicated I should do my shopping and then check out at his register, which I did. We exchanged news, and he showed me pictures on his cellphone of his growing children. As I was leaving, he said to wait and came around the register and gave me a hug.

If I’ve learned one thing from 2020, it is exactly how very much my family and friends mean to me, my life, my health.

Dana T. Payne, Alexandria