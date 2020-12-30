The other night, though, as I waited in line to get into the store, I saw through the window my old friend Hamid working the register. He is a Moroccan American who works as a mail carrier and moonlights twice a week at Trader Joe’s. I was overjoyed to see him, as it had been at least two years since the last time we met. When I got in the store, I pushed my cart near his register and called his name. He waved and indicated I should do my shopping and then check out at his register, which I did. We exchanged news, and he showed me pictures on his cellphone of his growing children. As I was leaving, he said to wait and came around the register and gave me a hug.