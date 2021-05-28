David Boesel, Severna Park
Centrists nobly and rightly argue for bipartisanship. But they should also use common sense: What will it take to achieve bipartisanship?
Crucially, bipartisanship requires political parties that can tolerate internal disagreement. We often talk about whether 10 Republican senators would support a bill to overcome a filibuster. But the real question is whether 10 Republican senators would vote against 40 of their party’s colleagues. That prospect is becoming more unlikely as the Republican Party increasingly squashes dissent.
The “big lie,” Jan. 6 insurrection and today’s right-wing posturing call to mind debate in Southern states leading up to the Civil War, when the Confederacy suppressed dissent. For example, Georgia was deeply divided on whether to secede. But, after rigging the numbers in their favor, secessionists required universal support for their position, even passing a law that made dissent punishable by death.
The Jan. 6 commission, critically, would have been bipartisan. In that way, it could have served as an ongoing vehicle not only for dialogue between parties but also for debate within the Republican Party. At least 10 Republican senators should have supported it, and the Democrats should pass the bill with the six Republican senators patriotic enough to vote for it.
Tommy Landers, Baltimore