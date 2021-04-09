Regarding Peter W. Stevenson’s April 5 The Fix analysis, “Expanded access? Historic restriction? What Georgia’s voting law really does.”:

Voter suppression is tactical; control of vote counting is strategic. The Georgia voting law changes include both, but the ability of a gerrymandered legislature to seize control of vote counting allows the party controlling a state legislature, within certain limits, to replace county and state officials who govern the elections. The law allows the replacement if the legislature unilaterally declares “demonstrated nonfeasance, malfeasance, or gross negligence in the administration of the elections” in two consecutive elections — which means lawmakers can plan ahead to cite cases and, then, when they don’t like the results of voting, they can seize control of counting and certifications.

The voter suppression elements pale in comparison with the impact of taking over control of counties representing opposition voting strength. In the context of 80 percent of one party believing undocumented, unproven allegations after two recounts prove otherwise, the Georgia legislature before long will have the power of changing any election it wants by replacing the oversight structure with partisan appointees who can “find 11,780 votes” when needed. This is beyond voter suppression; this law grants the power to veto election results that suppression failed to stop.

Frank Demarais, Takoma Park