The voter suppression elements pale in comparison with the impact of taking over control of counties representing opposition voting strength. In the context of 80 percent of one party believing undocumented, unproven allegations after two recounts prove otherwise, the Georgia legislature before long will have the power of changing any election it wants by replacing the oversight structure with partisan appointees who can “find 11,780 votes” when needed. This is beyond voter suppression; this law grants the power to veto election results that suppression failed to stop.
Frank Demarais, Takoma Park