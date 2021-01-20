I started traveling to Uganda for work in the health field (for the World Health Organization and then U.S. Agency for International Development) when Idi Amin was president and returned several times in the 1980s to 2000s under President Yoweri Museveni. Uganda is a very interesting country with good work in the health field, even though there is lots more to be done. The results of its election were no surprise, and the hypocrisy of now-former secretary of state Mike Pompeo saying “political violence, repression and intimidation have no place in democracies” was particularly galling given the big lie and the insurrection on Jan. 6. Of course, the Museveni government replied that “the election crisis in the United States had deprived it of moral authority to judge Ugandan elections.”