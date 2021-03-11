Liz Posner's March 7 Outlook essay, "I meant well, but I damaged the lives of my Black students," struck a nerve with me, a veteran of the classroom. Ms. Posner, a White first-year teacher in a predominantly Black high school, attempted to maintain control in her classes through authoritarian means, which resulted in "several" students being expelled. From this experience, she concluded that she had "become a cog in the wheel of systemic racism." Where Ms. Posner saw race and inexperience, I see inadequate preparation for teaching — and the ineffectiveness, or absence, of a system of support for novice teachers in the school.

Every beginning teacher faces challenges, with classroom management at the top of the list. Beginning teachers need administrators who understand the developmental nature of learning to teach and who provide multiple ways to help them succeed. It is unfortunate that Ms. Posner's students had to suffer through her missteps as a beginning teacher, but framing the situation as a racial issue ignored the important role of quality teacher preparation programs and school-based support systems in helping new teachers — wherever they teach — work effectively with students.  

Anne Reynolds, Arlington