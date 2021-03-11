Every beginning teacher faces challenges, with classroom management at the top of the list. Beginning teachers need administrators who understand the developmental nature of learning to teach and who provide multiple ways to help them succeed. It is unfortunate that Ms. Posner's students had to suffer through her missteps as a beginning teacher, but framing the situation as a racial issue ignored the important role of quality teacher preparation programs and school-based support systems in helping new teachers — wherever they teach — work effectively with students.
Anne Reynolds, Arlington