The Youngkin campaign response? Not to apologize for the son’s youthful indiscretion but to engage in a sneering, hypocritical attack on the officials conducting the election.
Nice start for a governor-elect who made voter integrity a centerpiece of his campaign.
Howard Cincotta, Falls Church
When the son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) went to a voting place in Fairfax County, he was turned away politely and with some information about when he could vote. Instead of seeing this as a positive moment for election integrity and that the election officials were doing their jobs, Youngkin spokesman Devin O’Malley chose to turn it into an opportunity to criticize Democrats.
Why couldn’t he even acknowledge that it showed an example of fair elections, which Republicans claim to want?
Vicki DeFries, Washington