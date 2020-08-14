For me, finding a McCown’s longspur, “uncommon and local,” on June 19, 2010, outside of Choteau, Mont., was quite an occasion. It was my 1,850th life bird. A birdwatcher records a life bird after seeing it for the first time.
No matter what recently transpired with the American Ornithological Society, it will always be a McCown’s longspur for me. In the Aug. 13 news article “Small bird, with name honoring a Confederate general, gets new moniker,” Kenn Kaufman noted, “hardly anyone was aware of it until he [Robert Driver] pointed it out.” The bird, as was the tradition at the time, was named for its discoverer, John Porter McCown. This was well before he became a general in the army of the Confederacy.