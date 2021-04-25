Regarding the April 21 editorial “Long-term care needs a long-term solution”:

I agree that “long-term care needs a long-term solution,” which is why I am introducing legislation to complement President Biden’s long-term care investments in the American Jobs Plan. The Well-Being Insurance for Seniors to Be at Home Act (Wish) would create a public-private partnership to finance long-term care insurance. It would, as the editorial recommended, create a federal insurance program to cover Americans who need years of long-term care in old age. This would enable the private sector to provide affordable long-term care insurance for average American families.

When I was growing up, all four of my grandparents lived with us. We all cared for them, with my mother, a nurse, taking the lead. My parents fortunately had long-term care insurance, which allowed them to age comfortably at home.

We have a storm coming, which Mr. Biden seeks to address in the American Jobs Plan. The number of Americans over 65 increases by 10,000 every day and will nearly double by 2050. Families are smaller, and people move away from their hometowns, causing the number of family caregivers to decline. Medicare does not cover long-term care, and Medicaid provides nursing home care only to those who become impoverished.

The Wish Act is sound policy to address an urgent and growing need, and it will create a new middle class of caregivers, who are often women of color.

Thomas R. SuozziWashington

The writer, a Democrat, represents New York in the House.