When I was growing up, all four of my grandparents lived with us. We all cared for them, with my mother, a nurse, taking the lead. My parents fortunately had long-term care insurance, which allowed them to age comfortably at home.
We have a storm coming, which Mr. Biden seeks to address in the American Jobs Plan. The number of Americans over 65 increases by 10,000 every day and will nearly double by 2050. Families are smaller, and people move away from their hometowns, causing the number of family caregivers to decline. Medicare does not cover long-term care, and Medicaid provides nursing home care only to those who become impoverished.
The Wish Act is sound policy to address an urgent and growing need, and it will create a new middle class of caregivers, who are often women of color.
Thomas R. Suozzi, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents New York in the House.