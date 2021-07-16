As a part of the Trump team fighting the Biden win in Wisconsin, Mr. Williams failed to overturn the results. We can chalk up his defeat to Mr. Williams’s inexperience and lack of skill as a lawyer and his pursuit of theories that can’t be proved in court. If Mr. Williams was unable to prove election fraud in Wisconsin, why should Virginians trust him to defend election integrity? If he is dedicated to fair elections, shouldn’t Mr. Williams commit to a recount if he receives more votes than his Democratic challenger, Bridgette Craighead, in the 9th District race?
Ms. Craighead is a successful business owner who understands the struggles of everyday citizens. She works in earnest to peacefully protest, expose wrongdoing and register voters in her district. In November, voters in District 9 will have to choose which candidate can make democracy work for everyone.
Kristin Battista-Frazee, McLean