It is not unreasonable to set aside at least a few TJ slots, by source schools, for some good but disadvantaged students — at least as for initial tests or on a trial basis. Those slots could be filled by lottery, assuming the students met reasonable academic standards.
But to totally convert the entrance procedures, which the proposal seems to demand, could destroy TJ’s standing as one of the best schools, if not the very the best, as the quality of the student body would be qualitatively diluted. At the very least, it would add some doubt about TJ diplomas. Kids who have been taking extra courses and studied for years to bolster their chances of acceptance at TJ will have their hopes smashed instantaneously under the new proposal.
TJ graduates can likely get into any college or university in the United States. Going to full lottery for all students could destroy that. Apparently, simply maintaining current minimum entrance requirements and winning the lottery with no additional credit toward acceptance for exceeding those requirements would inevitably dilute the overall quality of the student body. Lowering competitive entrance standards can have far-reaching effects. Let’s not let a TJ diploma fall in value and respect.
John Chapman, Springfield