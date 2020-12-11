The Dec. 8 Metro article “Fairfax weighs lottery or ‘holistic review’ options for TJ High admissions” discussed proposed changes to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology’s admissions process to admit an increased number of students from underrepresented ethnic groups, particularly Black and Hispanic communities. Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand released his proposed plan, which includes the removal of the ACT Aspire test and teacher recommendations, replacing them with a lottery system. He advocated an increase in diversity, stating, “The status quo must go.” However, his proposal has ignored a key aspect of TJ’s mission: the creation of a “challenging learning environment,” as per the school’s mission statement.

As a TJ student, I agree that there should be increased participation from Black and Hispanic communities, as Asians accounted for more than 70 percent of the student body last year. However, I do not agree with the proposed changes.

TJ can be challenging. Those who are admitted should have a passion for learning and a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and math. TJ’s mission statement calls for a “culture of innovation.” Removing the test, the only objective gauge of an applicant, and replacing it with a lottery will most likely omit deserving candidates and may not provide the diversity Mr. Brabrand is seeking. The challenge of increasing diversity is determining how to do so while retaining TJ’s unique learning environment.

