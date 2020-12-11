As a TJ student, I agree that there should be increased participation from Black and Hispanic communities, as Asians accounted for more than 70 percent of the student body last year. However, I do not agree with the proposed changes.
TJ can be challenging. Those who are admitted should have a passion for learning and a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and math. TJ’s mission statement calls for a “culture of innovation.” Removing the test, the only objective gauge of an applicant, and replacing it with a lottery will most likely omit deserving candidates and may not provide the diversity Mr. Brabrand is seeking. The challenge of increasing diversity is determining how to do so while retaining TJ’s unique learning environment.
Kunal Saxena, Ashburn