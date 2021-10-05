Containers sit in the yard of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics in Joliet, Ill., on Aug. 24. (Taylor Glascock/For the Washington Post)Today at 5:16 p.m. EDTToday at 5:16 p.m. EDTShare this storyThe Oct. 3 front-page article “America’s broken supply chain” was a helpful primer to understand the backlog of goods. I have a low-tech suggestion to solve this problem: Stop buying stuff you don’t need, stop demanding things right away, and consider the global impact of your purchasing decisions. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightThomas Becher, GainesvilleComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...