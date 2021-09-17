But the description of a key provision in the article was alarming. Although the bill would prevent political gerrymandering of congressional districts, the article didn’t mention state legislative districts. In 2011, the Republican State Leadership Committee executed its REDMAP program in states where the General Assembly did the decennial redistricting. They were very successful in creating state legislatures controlled by Republicans for a decade. The 2011 REDMAP states are the ones currently passing legislation to suppress the vote and executing REDMAP II to extend their reign for another decade.