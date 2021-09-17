Regarding the Sept. 15 news article “Democrats unveil new voting bill with Manchin’s support”:

Democrats are trying to squeeze a compromise voting rights bill through the Senate. When I heard of the voting rights bill, I was delighted that it would bring an end to political gerrymandering.

But the description of a key provision in the article was alarming. Although the bill would prevent political gerrymandering of congressional districts, the article didn’t mention state legislative districts. In 2011, the Republican State Leadership Committee executed its REDMAP program in states where the General Assembly did the decennial redistricting. They were very successful in creating state legislatures controlled by Republicans for a decade. The 2011 REDMAP states are the ones currently passing legislation to suppress the vote and executing REDMAP II to extend their reign for another decade.

Without a federal law banning political gerrymandering in the drawing of all legislative districts, redistricting will continue to corrupt legislative bodies and inevitably bring to a close the U.S. experiment in democracy.

 Robert Wilson, Charlottesville