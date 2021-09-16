To reflect that, a memorial should focus on honoring U.S. service members who died serving in the war on global terrorism. The design can be inspired by Maya Lin’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial listing the names of the fallen, and the CIA’s wall paying tribute to clandestine agents’ deaths in service with stars instead of names. However, a memorial with names of U.S. service members (or stars for clandestine service) who died should rise toward the light. Sadly, space for adding names needs to be incorporated into the design.
We also should fully recognize the sacrifices of living veterans of the conflict and the continued suffering many experience. An open-ended timeline could show how many of them have served each year since 2001 and provide information on how long many individuals served through repeated deployments. Another could show how many service members have taken their own lives since 2001.
The most important recognition, however, would be a much greater national commitment to effectively meeting the emotional and economic as well as physical needs of those veterans.
Mike Toman, Bethesda