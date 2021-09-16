In their Sept. 9 op-ed, “Memorialize those who have fallen in the global war on terrorism,” all the living former secretaries of defense called for a memorial to fallen service members in the global war on terrorism. They emphasized the importance of providing a place where the dead can be remembered and where veterans and all families touched by the conflict can heal. Yet the fight against global terrorism is not ended, and history does not yet offer many solid vantage points for examining its checkered past.