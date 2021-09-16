Mr. Johnson was deputy police commissioner for Baltimore from 2016 to 2018. Under his watch, the Gun Trace Task Force, one of the most outrageously corrupt squads in the history of U.S. policing, operated freely. (Full disclosure: I’m currently shooting a limited television series on the task force for HBO.) There were nearly 1,000 homicides recorded in Baltimore while Mr. Johnson held his position.
The readers of The Post don’t need Mr. Johnson lecturing us on crime and policing in D.C. Physician, heal thyself.
George Pelecanos, Silver Spring
The writer is a crime novelist and
television writer.