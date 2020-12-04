Mr. Abiy’s administration must resolve many issues to secure the well-being of the country. Repeated mass murders in the Oromia region during the past two years have been well-documented. The gruesome attacks targeted Amhara and Orthodox Christians. Many churches have been burned down and priests killed. The government’s response to the horrific crimes has been very disappointing, at minimum. Those who perpetrated the evil acts have not been held accountable. Hundreds of victims and their families are still denied justice. The number of people displaced by the attacks is staggering.
The victory in Tigray will remain meaningless unless the government and its defense forces have the resolve to deal with such issues and prevent ethnic violence in all regions of the country. Let’s hope the victory in Tigray will open a new chapter of stability, national unity and rule of law in Ethiopia.
Tewodros Abebe, Accokeek