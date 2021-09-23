His order brought memories of an experience I had as a prosecutor in Springfield, Ill., when one of our judges used a similar tactic to embarrass and intimidate witnesses, defendants and attorneys who appeared before him. He jailed or threatened to jail people for whispering in court, reading the newspaper, being late to a hearing or even asking for a continuance. The Illinois Supreme Court eventually found sufficient evidence of that judge’s abuse of power to remove him, referring to him as “a mean-spirited judicial tyrant.”
I hope the authorities in Virginia will similarly review the conduct of Judge Fisher with an eye to sanctioning this alleged misuse and abuse of his authority.
Kathleen Knepper, Rockville