I was enraged to read in the Sept. 20 Metro article “Judge jails Va. woman during her testimony” that a complaining witness in a criminal case in Loudoun County had been jailed amid giving testimony. The justification Judge James P. Fisher apparently gave for the order was a claim that she was impaired. But he could have called a recess to ascertain whether the witness could proceed. She admitted to using marijuana that morning, but that is not a crime nor a reasonable basis for jailing her.

His order brought memories of an experience I had as a prosecutor in Springfield, Ill., when one of our judges used a similar tactic to embarrass and intimidate witnesses, defendants and attorneys who appeared before him. He jailed or threatened to jail people for whispering in court, reading the newspaper, being late to a hearing or even asking for a continuance. The Illinois Supreme Court eventually found sufficient evidence of that judge’s abuse of power to remove him, referring to him as “a mean-spirited judicial tyrant.”

I hope the authorities in Virginia will similarly review the conduct of Judge Fisher with an eye to sanctioning this alleged misuse and abuse of his authority.

Kathleen Knepper, Rockville