I read former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s Dec. 17 op-ed, “Three Trump foreign policy pillars that Biden should build on,” with some amusement. In the four years we let him play president, President Trump lost Kurdish-controlled northern Syria to Turkey, Turkey to Russia and Hong Kong to China. He probably didn’t even notice, though, because he lacked the fortitude required to pay attention for 45 minutes a day while the top national security minds of America briefed him on the best intelligence available. The idea that the new president should build on the foreign policy ideas of the old one doesn’t pass the laugh test.