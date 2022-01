Dana Milbank’s Dec. 30 Thursday Opinion column on the success of the 2021 U.S. economy, “This is the worst economy we never had,” might well serve as a model for rebuffing GOP fearmongering assaults on President Biden’s skills as a money manager. The White House and Democratic leaders of Congress would engender higher ratings by setting the economic agenda and focusing on their many successes rather than responding defensively to false claims that inflation and spending policies are driving the United States into bankruptcy.