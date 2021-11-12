As a government and a rebel group, the TPLF maintained a horrible record of human rights issues. While in power, it suppressed opposition with brutal force and embezzled the country’s treasury. In the current conflict, the TPLF’s long list of crimes in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions is well-documented. The group continues to massacre and displace innocent civilians, rape and abuse women and children, destroy churches and hospitals, attack faith and community leaders, and loot humanitarian aid.
The Biden administration and the international community have the moral obligation to condemn the TPLF and stand with the people of Ethiopia. It’s time that the Western world and international media give their support to Ethiopia for the sake of justice and peace.
Tewodros Abebe, Accokeek