Robert and Elizabeth Davidson, Falls Church
The March 4 front-page article “Guard general cites Pentagon in riot delays” was infuriating and puzzling. There’s no good excuse for the delay in getting National Guard troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Yet the Pentagon sent a civilian to the March 3 congressional inquiry — who had little if any input during the riot — which was nonsensical. I understand Lloyd Austin has been defense secretary for only a short time, but he should quickly grab Lt. Gens. Walter E. Piatt and Charles A. Flynn, by the collars if necessary, put them in a staff car and get them to the Capitol for questioning. From my civilian career at the Defense Department, I know general officers are good at giving orders, but the really good ones can answer tough questions. Let’s give those three-star officers the chance to do so.
Philip S. Church, Fairfax