This privatization of child care has created the same type of inhumane institutional environments that once were used to care for people with mental, physical and sensory disabilities.
How can a nation that is so concerned with a fetus inside another person’s body care so little about the lives of these inconvenient children? Such callous hypocrisy is difficult to understand.
The problems that these kids face will not be remedied by trying to make their institutional environments somewhat better. We need an array of community-based programs that are far more humane than either pushing these children into homelessness or shipping them off to isolated facilities. If there has to be a choice, as a senior, I would much prefer my federal tax dollars go to improving the lives of these vulnerable kids than expanding my Medicare benefits.
John Parry, Silver Spring
The writer is a former director of the American Bar Association’s
Commission on Disabilities.