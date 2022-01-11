I did not vote for Glenn Youngkin (R) for governor of Virginia, but, after he was elected, I did hold out hope that he would be good for Virginia. Anyone who can amass the amount of wealth in such a short period of time shows drive and intelligence. I had high hopes that this competence would now be focused on Virginia. But the pick of Trump Cabinet member Andrew Wheeler from Ohio to be Virginia’s next head of natural resources is a rude awakening. The man is best known for his repudiation of climate change. Mr. Youngkin could not have made a worse move.