Mr. Biden is a uniter. Let’s give him a fair chance to do so.
Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.
Watching President Biden’s inauguration, I realized something: Being an American is not just a privilege, it is also a job. Though we are said to be “a nation of laws,” those laws are meaningless without people willing to honor them by upholding and obeying them. We all must work to honor not just the letter of the law but also its spirit. No law or Constitution can withstand those determined to undermine them. So, if we want the United States to continue as a great nation, true to its principles, we must personally work to uphold those principles. And we must elect leaders who will respect their limits.
Andrew Pizor, Pomfret, Md.
The entire inaugural ceremony felt very spiritual. The coming years will be difficult but hopeful.
Dorothy Miller, Washington
As many did before the swearing-in of the 46th president, I watched his predecessor slither up the stairs to board Air Force One to depart in disgrace, relatively alone, save for his family members and his chief of staff.
This is the most overwhelming sense of relief I’ve felt since the end of the Cuban missile crisis.
How close did the former president come to snuffing out the republic, truth and democracy — save for the courage of a few rare individuals, some Republican and some Democratic, who endured and ignored repeated threats to themselves and their families made by the president and his supporters?
I have never been more grateful for this new morning in America than I am today.
Tom Bickerton, Vienna
First national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman’s poem at the inauguration Wednesday was powerful and wonderful. It just blew me away.
Maurice Dale Godfrey , Salisbury, Md .