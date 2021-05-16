My restaurant is a proud member of the Cleveland Park business community. I have watched as local businesses have had to shutter. My customers are my neighbors. One of my most important responsibilities is to ensure the well-being of my employees, customers and community. I know when my neighbors are having a difficult time, and this past year has been one of the most challenging yet.
My customers helped the restaurant come out of the pandemic and survive. Restaurants were already operating on thin margins. If passed, this tax would cost my business thousands more every year. Small businesses need relief after a year of lockdowns, not a new tax that would make a return to full employment and profitability impossible.
The D.C. Council will discuss the legislation this week. A beverage tax would add more to the plates of local restaurants. Give us hope, not a new tax.
P.J. Freitag, Washington