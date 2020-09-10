One interesting idea Ms. McArdle didn’t mention is something I hope we start considering: converting some unused or underused commercial and public buildings to residential use. Of course it would take some work, but I think for some buildings it would take only months and not years.
I take these thoughts a step further. Could we convert a lot of this space to make small satellite schools? Smaller, local schools could accommodate smaller groups of local kids and reduce or eliminate the need for busing. Kids could walk to school. Smaller school populations could help us isolate problem areas when pandemic cases spike. We could have aides in classes, and some teachers could teach virtually from the old, existing, large school. When the pandemic is controlled in certain areas, larger events could be hosted at the large school.
Linda Mooring, Fairfax