Regarding Ian Ayres's Sept. 16 op-ed, "Until I'm told otherwise, I prefer to call you 'they' ":Whose bright idea was it to modify our rules of grammar and insist that the plural pronoun "they" should now be used to describe one or more people of either gender? This is enough to make your head swim. We have missed an opportunity to create a new word or two rather than force people to misuse an old one. Common youz guys, get with the program.Maureen Neumann, Rockville