I was hopeful that Jay Mathews’s Aug. 10 Education column, “One couple’s useful secrets for successfully home-schooling this academic year,” might offer ideas for families who will be engaged in remote public school this fall. But I was disappointed.

The remote education on offer will be challenging for students, families and educators. Why not focus on how to make things work better? Why not write about the massive amount of work that educators in this area and around the country have done over the summer to learn new technologies and pedagogies? Or the educators who delivered meals and learning packets to families that could not get to schools? Why not write about how parents can communicate with educators when problems arise? Why not write about the resources that school districts are trying to put in place to support students through this? 

Instead, we got a story of one family with resources that was able to do something special. I am not sure what the lessons for the rest of us are. 

Nora L. Howley, Silver Spring