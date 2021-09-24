Mr. Robinson highlighted the close alignment of decisions among five of the justices with the dominant extreme conservative wing of the Republican Party. The Texas abortion law decision gives us a clue. The view of dedicated antiabortionists necessarily has a religious basis because the assertion that abortion is murder relies on determining the inception of life. This determination is subjective and nonscientific, leaving only one’s beliefs. The court’s decision thus demonstrates partisanship toward a particular religion, fundamentalist Christianity. Alignment with any religion negates the prohibition of the First Amendment.