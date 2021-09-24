Mr. Thomas portrays the court as defenders of our cherished institutions, apparently oblivious that the court is systematically destroying the nation by rewriting the very Constitution that defines these institutions. They craftily divert our attention from this overhaul by interpreting the word “partisan” to imply a political bias.
Mr. Robinson highlighted the close alignment of decisions among five of the justices with the dominant extreme conservative wing of the Republican Party. The Texas abortion law decision gives us a clue. The view of dedicated antiabortionists necessarily has a religious basis because the assertion that abortion is murder relies on determining the inception of life. This determination is subjective and nonscientific, leaving only one’s beliefs. The court’s decision thus demonstrates partisanship toward a particular religion, fundamentalist Christianity. Alignment with any religion negates the prohibition of the First Amendment.
To the Supreme Court’s roadshow: You cannot fool all of the people all of the time. We infer your religious partisanship, and we see your glorious obliviousness and the arrogance permeating your cloistered environment. Who needs the First Amendment? We have (had?) all those other ones.
J.M. “Mike” Picone, Falls Church
If the Supreme Court really does not make decisions based on “personal preferences” and it is truly “nonpartisan,” how is it that I can accurately predict how eight of the nine justices will vote on issues of abortion, gun rights, and other social and highly charged political issues? And I am not even a lawyer! The only exception is the chief justice.
Simon Bell, Falls Church