As reported in the Oct. 1 news article “Alito says critics are trying to intimidate justices,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. and his colleagues are panicking. Using the “shadow docket,” the far-right bloc of five justices refused to temporarily stay a clearly unconstitutional Texas abortion law, causing irreparable harm to women who are now forced to carry unwanted pregnancies. The media and politicians have shined a light on the Court’s action, further diminishing the court’s public standing.  

And now these arbiters of the First Amendment are condemning the free press and the people’s elective representatives for having the audacity to scrutinize, expose and criticize the Trump- McConnell court’s hurried midnight opinion. Akin to the Texas abortion law, which does not make an exception for rape or incest, Justice Alito believes the media, politicians and public should simply live with the consequences of the far-right bloc’s imposing their ideology on the populace.  

David Schlitz, Washington