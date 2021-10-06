And now these arbiters of the First Amendment are condemning the free press and the people’s elective representatives for having the audacity to scrutinize, expose and criticize the Trump- McConnell court’s hurried midnight opinion. Akin to the Texas abortion law, which does not make an exception for rape or incest, Justice Alito believes the media, politicians and public should simply live with the consequences of the far-right bloc’s imposing their ideology on the populace.
David Schlitz, Washington