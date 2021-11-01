There is an easy solution: Make three or four standard sizes (depending on size of vehicle) of replaceable, rechargeable batteries. Every “gas station” in the country could be a “battery station.” When the battery alerts the driver that 50 miles of charge is left on the battery, the battery can be exchanged at a station where, in a few minutes the “used charge” can be assessed and paid for, and a new, fully charged battery given. That local battery station could use whatever local green source to recharge the used battery.
This system would elicit virtually no carbon footprint, and taxes on the electricity used could pay for fixing and maintaining the roads and other things the current gasoline tax covers. It’s a win-win for all concerned.
Burt J. Mazia, Rockville