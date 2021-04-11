The commentary offers a simple and effective way to inject more democracy into the Senate filibuster to counter its structural shortcomings. The writers preserve the concept of a supermajority to advance Senate action but propose that it must reflect a supermajority of citizens vs. a minority of 41 senators who can block action — and often do — while they represent an even smaller minority of our citizens. The proposed change also works the other way to avoid the power of a minority to govern over a majority of citizens, if the filibuster is eliminated. Lastly, it offers a Senate rule change that might be sustainable in the face of minor shifts in the balance between parties while encouraging more bipartisan deliberation.