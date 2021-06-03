The May 31 news article “Supporters of tougher line on Israel divided over tactics and messaging” demonstrated that many Democrats recognize the fundamental problems that riddle our policy toward Israel and the Palestinians, and they seek a more humane and effective approach. If there is a chance for lasting peace, it may depend on the United States insisting on an end to Israeli settlements in Jerusalem and the West Bank that displace Palestinians from their homes.
Len Rogers, Arlington
The writer was acting assistant
administrator for USAID’s Bureau
for Humanitarian Response in
the Clinton administration.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) claims the overall aim is to encourage Israel to seriously engage in a process of reconciliation [“Supporters of tougher line on Israel divided over tactics and messaging,” news, May 31]. How would he and others propose getting Hamas involved in such a process of reconciliation when Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar stated in a Sky News interview on May 24 that Israel does not have a right to exist, that the rockets fired at Israeli cities were not fired against Israeli communities but were fired against Israeli occupation, and all the land is an Arabic area?
Hamas’s aim is to end the existence of Israel. This is inconsistent with reconciliation. Perhaps these Democrats should also be applying pressure on Hamas? After all, what if Hamas were to win the next Palestinian Authority election? Would the West Bank end up looking like Gaza?
Edward Diener, Vienna