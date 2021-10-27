Sadly, even as our climate has deteriorated, so has our ability to address the threat in a bipartisan way.
Manik Roy, Arlington
In 1990, the U.S. Naval War College identified security issues related to global warming. Subsequent alarms were the proposed congressional legislation entitled Global Climate Change Security Oversight Act of 2007 and the Lieberman-Warner Climate Security Act of 2007, each of which failed to pass. Then there was the Pentagon’s 2010 warning of climate-related security issues, which closely followed the CIA’s creation of its Center on Climate Change and National Security.
This current review brings the danger closer to our own government’s impending fragility. This is a perilous example of paralysis by analysis.
Walt Sonneville, Gaithersburg