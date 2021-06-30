There is a Plan B, which can be achieved by reaching a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to allow for the passage of U.N. aid across the Turkish/Syrian border, as Russia is unlikely to bomb U.N. aid. However, Mr. Erdogan is unlikely to agree without having some concessions on the S-400 missile system that Turkey purchased from Russia. Concurrently, Mr. Erdogan is eager to mend fences with the United States and may agree to this deal after he plays his cards with Mr. Putin.
Syria had been a drag on our diplomacy for more than 10 years. I trust Mr. Biden’s message to the Group of Seven leaders on promoting our values. There is no better place to demonstrate our values than in Syria, by extending humanitarian aid and reaching a settlement to the war there per terms agreed to by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254. This can be done by the United States calling for an international conference similar to what then-President Bill Clinton did for Bosnia in Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Biden, then a senator, was instrumental in making the Dayton Accords a great diplomatic success.
Sami Soufi, Vienna