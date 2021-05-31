The May 28 editorial on gun violence, “ ‘What the hell is wrong with us?,’ ” did not go far enough. We need a bifurcated plan to combat this plague on society. 

Part A of the plan is to combat “spontaneous violence,” often associated with guns in the car or the bedroom, easily reachable when angry. These crimes are often attributable to young people under 30. New rules regarding “gun access” and carry are needed. Part B of this plan concerns older individuals who collect large numbers of weapons over a period of years while they build up resentments toward a rule, a business, or an educational or religious institution. Perhaps we need federal laws to better monitor the number and the rate of acquisition of firearms. 

These basic rules will not prevent all gun murders, but they might help define the problems a bit better.

Bruce Dana Phillips, Fairfax