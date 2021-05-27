The public health approach, especially with robust implementation, must be part of a comprehensive effort to get illegal guns off the streets. Preventing gun violence in communities requires at least a three-pronged approach: narrowly tailored interventions, such as D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, that identify those most at risk of perpetuating gun violence and interrupt cycles of violence; bringing together government services to address deep-rooted inequities and trauma; and reducing the supply of illegal guns and dangerous gun carrying.
Mr. King should call out the lack of national policies, including universal background checks, and our loose patchwork of state laws that allow gun traffickers to easily circumvent D.C.’s tough gun laws. A public health approach at local, state and federal levels is necessary to stop gun violence.
Ari Davis, Washington
The writer is the senior policy analyst at the Educational Fund
to Stop Gun Violence.