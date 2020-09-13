Though I read Mr. Trump’s 2019 denial of Ms. Carroll’s allegation with incredulity, because nothing surprises me about Mr. Trump, this is perhaps the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen the Barr DOJ do (among many things).

As a lawyer, I find this repugnant and absurd. Attorney General William P. Barr is not the president’s personal attorney. Yet he acts as if he is. Perhaps Mr. Barr should go back to private practice so that the Justice Department can return to its proper role of providing legal services for the federal government and the American people.

Beverly Petersen Jennison, Silver Spring

Regarding the Sept. 10 news article “Barr claims precedent in Justice intervention”:

Waiting to make a “scope of employment” claim on behalf of President Trump under the Federal Tort Claims Act seems corrupt. When I was an Army attorney and a soldier or civilian employee was sued in state court for an incident that occurred in the scope of employment, I did not wait 10 months to ensure that the court was informed that the government intended to substitute itself as a defendant on behalf of the individual. Filings in state court demanded immediate action to ensure substitution as quickly as possible to protect the individual and ensure the efficient administration of justice.

Attorney General William P. Barr’s Justice Department appears to have deliberately waited not for the efficient administration of justice but as a stalling technique to prevent production of evidence and embarrassing revelations before the election. Such a stalling action also suggests to me that Justice has doubts about the merits of its assertion. Delay may be more important than the likelihood of prevailing on the merits.

E. Jean Carroll maintains that a DNA swab would corroborate her claim that Mr. Trump lied and defamed her. If or when Justice and Mr. Trump lose on the merits of the coverage of the Federal Tort Claims Act, discovery will have been delayed past the election. This assertion of scope and its timing were purely political.