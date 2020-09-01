The (mis)directed rage is exacerbated by the information silos we wallow in, including foreign meddling in those silos with the intent of further fracturing our nation, which leads to Mr. Ignatius’s conclusion that “we need good leaders so badly — to avoid the abyss of social disintegration.”
The choice between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump in that regard couldn’t be starker (and unbelievably too close for comfort because of the foregoing). But even if Mr. Biden wins and we return to some form of “normalcy,” we will still have to contend with the fact that “normal” is what got us here to begin with.
That, if we are lucky, will be the next big challenge.
Bill Marriott, Springfield