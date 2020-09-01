In his Aug. 28 op-ed,  David Ignatius wrote of “A rage that still burns.” The main issue that underlies this and many similar opinion pieces is the rage of the disenfranchised — more recently of the working White man, throughout our country’s history of minorities and women. The genius of the two major political parties has been their ability to reasonably split that rage between them such that whichever party wins, the haves are always the de facto winners and the have nots are always the de facto losers. Hence the ever-growing wealth gap, national debt and money in politics, irrespective of party.

The (mis)directed rage is exacerbated by the information silos we wallow in, including foreign meddling in those silos with the intent of further fracturing our nation, which leads to Mr. Ignatius’s conclusion that “we need good leaders so badly — to avoid the abyss of social disintegration.”

The choice between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump in that regard couldn’t be starker (and unbelievably too close for comfort because of the foregoing). But even if Mr. Biden wins and we return to some form of “normalcy,” we will still have to contend with the fact that “normal” is what got us here to begin with.

That, if we are lucky, will be the next big challenge.  

Bill Marriott, Springfield