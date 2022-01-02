The Patuxent River is the largest in Maryland and is the proving ground for the Chesapeake Bay cleanup program in many ways. The Patuxent River Commission and its Patuxent River Policy Plan are examples of this innovation. Contrary to the administration’s “big lie” approach mischaracterizing the commission’s mission, the truth is that the commission has been addressing land use issues since it was created in 1980. The administration and its political allies prefer a laissez-faire approach to managing growth, and their “strategy” also included eliminating key members from the Patuxent River Commission, including Fred Tutman, a very dedicated member and the only African American riverkeeper in the nation.