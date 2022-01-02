The Patuxent River is the largest in Maryland and is the proving ground for the Chesapeake Bay cleanup program in many ways. The Patuxent River Commission and its Patuxent River Policy Plan are examples of this innovation. Contrary to the administration’s “big lie” approach mischaracterizing the commission’s mission, the truth is that the commission has been addressing land use issues since it was created in 1980. The administration and its political allies prefer a laissez-faire approach to managing growth, and their “strategy” also included eliminating key members from the Patuxent River Commission, including Fred Tutman, a very dedicated member and the only African American riverkeeper in the nation.
Managing growth is critical to protecting the Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also important for our landscapes and communities, but Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been hostile to these issues and has weakened many of the state’s efforts. Traditionally, Maryland’s governors have thankfully been strong on addressing growth and the environment. That leadership has been severely lacking for the past seven years. My hope is that Marylanders seek a governor this year who will restore the state to its national prominence on these important issues.
Richard Eberhart Hall, Baltimore
As a former resident of the area, returning after an extended absence, I was surprised and mystified by the removal of Patuxent riverkeeper Fred Tutman from the Patuxent River Commission. After more than two decades of irreplaceable contributions to the health and management of the more than 100 miles of waters and lands of the Patuxent River Basin from Mr. Tutman, his summary removal without explanation is simply a gross political error and should be opposed immediately.
David McLain, Eastpoint, Fla.